Aitor Karanka faces these Birmingham City decisions ahead of Bristol City at 3pm

Birmingham City will be looking to make it consecutive home victories for the first time this season when they take on Bristol City this afternoon.

With Aitor Karanka’s side just one place and three points above the relegation zone, they know the importance of today, and the game against the inconsistent Robins represents a great chance to pick up a win.

Whilst Blues have improved in recent weeks, they did lose to Barnsley last time out, so the boss will have a few big decisions to make ahead of the fixture.

And, here we look at THREE dilemmas facing the Spaniard…

Whether to change formation

Karanka adopted a more defensive approach at Oakwell, and even though it didn’t pay off, Blues have looked solid when they play with a back three.

However, the limitations of the formation are clear, with Blues not having a shot on target last time out.

They need to be more adventurous today, so 4-2-3-1 or even 4-4-2 may be the way to go.

Do Jeremie Bela and Ivan Sanchez come in?

Following on from that, Karanka could look to bring more natural width to the XI, so Bela and Sanchez have to come into the thinking.

They are both real threats with their direct style, pace and ability to get the ball into the box. If Blues look to play on the front foot, having these two in from the start is an option.

Should he start Sam Cosgrove

The big striker was the main addition at St. Andrew’s in January, but he has had a tough start in the Championship, with injuries halting his progress.

He was back on the bench last time out, coming on as a late sub, so he should now be ready after a full week of training.