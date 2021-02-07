Aitor Karanka explains surprising Birmingham City decision

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka insists that the club’s new signings need time to understand how the team play before they are handed starts.

To the surprise of most fans, Sam Cosgrove came on as a substitute in the 90th minute yesterday, after spending the entire game at Wycombe on the bench. Meanwhile, Yan Valery and Rekeem Harper were also watching on from the off against the Cherries.

With Blues falling to a 3-2 defeat to continue their alarming run, serious questions are being asked of Karanka, and fans can’t understand why he hasn’t turned to the new recruits straight away.

However, speaking to Birmingham Live, the Spaniard explained the thinking behind his recent decisions.

“I knew today the game was really, really tactical and I thought that we needed players who knew our movements without and with the ball.

“We didn’t have time to work with Yan or Rekeem or Sam in this kind of thing. The only thing I changed was Scotty and he scored two goals.”

All three will be hoping to get their first starts for Birmingham when they take on Luton at St. Andrew’s on Saturday.

7 of these 18 facts about Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Karanka was born in 1973? True Fake

The verdict

You can understand why Valery didn’t start, but the decision to not include Harper in the XI was a surprise, as he brings an energy to the side that’s been lacking.

Whilst keeping Cosgrove on the bench initially made sense to a degree, not bringing him on at Wycombe in the week, or until the 90th minute yesterday, was totally baffling.

Blues have just spent decent money on the big striker, the team are struggling, but he’s keeping him on the bench. The results show it’s a decision that has backfired, and you’d expect plenty of changes to the XI next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.