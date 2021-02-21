Aitor Karanka explains fans role in Birmingham City’s success over Sheffield Wednesday

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has revealed that a banner from the fans and recorded messages from friends and family helped inspire his team to victory against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

A terrible recent run had seen Blues fall into the relegation zone, and they were up against an Owls side that are also firmly in a battle to survive.

Therefore, the importance of the game was clear, and Karanka explained to Birmingham Live how the fans had shown support to the players by leaving a banner near the training ground, whilst those close to the squad also sent in short videos to motivate the group.

“When we left the training ground there was a banner from the supporters, trusting them, believing in them and it is vital because when you can’t have them in the stands, you feel they are behind you and trusting you.

“The videos were of best regards and good luck, I told them ‘If fans, family and friends are trusting you and supporting you it is because you have showed them as a group and individuals how good you are’.”

The three points, thanks to a Scott Hogan goal, ensured Birmingham moved out of the relegation zone.

The verdict

This is a nice touch from the Blues fans, and they deserve credit because they are no doubt furious with how this season has gone, but they also recognised the importance of yesterday’s game.

Similarly, Karanka deserves credit too for speaking to the players families and friends to get the videos sent in. It’s a different approach, and it’s one that ultimately paid off.

Now though, it’s about building on this win. It was a massive game, but they still have a lot of work to do to stay up this season.

