Aitor Karanka delivers strong message as he is quizzed on Birmingham City future

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka insists there is ‘no chance’ he walks away, as he vowed to continue fighting to get things right at St. Andrew’s.

A 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City earlier today has heaped the pressure on the Spaniard, with Blues just three points above the relegation zone, and Rotherham have four games in hand in the battle to survive.

The manner of the loss to the Robins has really worried the fans, with many calling for Karanka to go after the game on social media.

Whether the board act remains to be seen, but the ex-Middlesbrough chief made it clear that he wouldn’t resign, when the question was put to him by Birmingham Live.

“No, chance. I know the answer for me, to keep working in the way that I am working and to keep trying to do the things I can control.

“I can’t go to the pitch, I can’t score goals, I can’t defend, it is just to try to organise the training session as well as I can, as I am doing, to try to show them to prepare the games as well as I can and to motivate them as much as I can. In my career I never gave up and here is isn’t going to be the first place.”

Blues have games against promotion hopefuls Reading and Watford before the international break.

Were each of these 20 former Birmingham City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Matthew Upson Right Left

The verdict

Firstly, it’s no real surprise that Karanka isn’t going to resign, as he will back himself to get the team out of this mess, whilst it would also make no sense financially for him to walk away!

Whether he has a future is a big decision for the hierarchy though. You can totally understand the fans frustration, because the current situation is not acceptable, and the blame lies at so many people, which includes Karanka.

The international break seems the right moment to make a change for the run-in, so if Birmingham don’t pick up results in the next week, you’d have to worry for Karanka.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.