Aitor Karanka delivers defiant Birmingham City message amid recent struggles

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka insists that his team don’t deserve to be where they are in the Championship, as he stressed his confidence that things will turn.

A 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth last time out, combined with results elsewhere, mean Blues go into Saturday’s game against Luton Town sitting 23rd in the Championship.

With Karanka’s side having won just once in their last 11 games, and others having momentum, fans are understandably worried that they will drop to the third tier.

So, the pressure is building on the Spaniard, but he told the club’s media that performances have been better than recent results suggest.

“We are playing better than where we are in the league, it is not a time for panic. We need to keep going, continue to work hard and the results will come if we continue to put in the performances we have shown recently.

“We are working hard on the training ground. I have 100% trust in my players.”

Despite Blues’ lowly position, they are only six points behind the Hatters, who are currently 15th in the table, which shows how tight things are right now.

The verdict

You can totally understand why Karanka is sending out positive messages, and, in fairness, there were aspects of the performance against Bournemouth that were pleasing.

In the bigger picture, the form is a major concern, but he has to try and build the players confidence, so knocking them in his press conference isn’t going to help.

Some fans won’t agree with what the manager has said here, which is understandable, but the reality is that it’s all about results now, and they need three points from the huge game this weekend.

