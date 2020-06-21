Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Ain’t all that’, ‘Not good’ – These Leeds United fans issue critical verdict of youngster after Cardiff display

Published

8 mins ago

on

Leeds United fell to a 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City this afternoon on what was a frustrating day for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

After coping with a high-intensity start from the hosts, the Whites quickly took control and dominated, yet they fell behind after Kalvin Phillips cheaply lost the ball and Junior Hoilett fired in.

Whilst it was a good strike from the ex-Blackburn man, there were some question marks over Illan Meslier as he didn’t seem to get across as quickly as possible.

The Frenhman was later beaten at his near post as Robert Glatzel doubled the Bluebirds lead, although it was a thunderous strike from the attacker.

Nevertheless, the opener was a game-changing moment and even though some will feel he couldn’t have saved the effort, there were many who expected better from the 20-year-old in what was just his third Championship game of the campaign.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Ain’t all that’, ‘Not good’ – These Leeds United fans issue critical verdict of youngster after Cardiff display

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: