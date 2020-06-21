‘Ain’t all that’, ‘Not good’ – These Leeds United fans issue critical verdict of youngster after Cardiff display

Leeds United fell to a 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City this afternoon on what was a frustrating day for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

After coping with a high-intensity start from the hosts, the Whites quickly took control and dominated, yet they fell behind after Kalvin Phillips cheaply lost the ball and Junior Hoilett fired in.

Whilst it was a good strike from the ex-Blackburn man, there were some question marks over Illan Meslier as he didn’t seem to get across as quickly as possible.

The Frenhman was later beaten at his near post as Robert Glatzel doubled the Bluebirds lead, although it was a thunderous strike from the attacker.

Nevertheless, the opener was a game-changing moment and even though some will feel he couldn’t have saved the effort, there were many who expected better from the 20-year-old in what was just his third Championship game of the campaign.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display…

Slight bit of biscuit wrist syndrome for Meslier. Kiko would be slaughtered for that — Ben Dobson (@bendobson21) June 21, 2020

Watching the reply, that’s awful from Meslier. Got to do better there. Near post and a good height for the keeper. Ah well. — ⚽️ (@The_Ayling_Flop) June 21, 2020

Kiko would get slated for that first goal. Meslier has to do much better there. — JFisk (@JFiskPE) June 21, 2020

Meslier ain’t all that neither. Fuming — Leo Akinfenwa (@DirtyLeedsLeo) June 21, 2020

meslier is not good — scotty782lufc (@scotty782lufc) June 21, 2020

That’s as bad as it gets really. KP gives it away, no defender closes down & Meslier could’ve done better too. #lufc — Matthew Knowles (@knowlesm) June 21, 2020

A couple of concerning points today but for the first Meslier should save it. The second one is hit well but it’s at his near post. A really poor performance amongst some other very poor performances #lufc — Sam (@Snadd23) June 21, 2020