Highlights Manager Gareth Ainsworth's third spell as the boss of Queens Park Rangers has not been successful, with only five wins in 28 games.

Ainsworth was sacked after a run of nine Championship games without a victory, leaving the team six points from safety.

QPR's odds for the rest of the year will change depending on their next appointment, and fans can place bets at trusted sportsbooks.

Having made himself quite a few headlines in the lower reaches of the English football pyramid, manager Gareth Ainsworth really stepped up a level when he agreed to become the new gaffer of Queens Park Rangers back in late February 2023. After 550 games at Wycombe Wanderers where he won plenty of plaudits for his pragmatic style, he returned to Loftus Road having already had two spells (that spanned eleven games) in their hot seat as a caretaker well over a decade ago.

This spell, however, has not been a highlight on his reel that he will reflect fondly on. 28 games into what will be described as his third spell in charge have only seen five wins and four draws, with a whopping 19 defeats. The 50 year old also recently found himself on a run of nine Championship games without a victory, including six defeats on the spin following Saturday's loss to Leicester City, and later on that evening, the club confirmed that he had been given his marching orders with them sitting six points from safety.

For fans who like a flutter, they can place bets at trusted sportsbooks as QPR's odds for the remainder of the year will definitely change depending on whoever they next appoint.

Assistant boss Richard Dobson also leaves the club with them having only picked up eight points from the opening 14 games in 2023/23, and they are stuck in 22nd place.

Speaking to the PQR Official Website, chief executive Lee Hoos explained.

"Making a call such as this is never easy, and it is even more difficult when you have such respect on both a personal and professional level for the individuals concerned - which we all do for Gareth and Richard. Many supporters have told me in recent months that they have never wanted someone to succeed more than Gareth, which is an indication of the fondness everyone associated with QPR has for him. Unfortunately, results this season haven't gone the way we all wanted and we feel a change is necessary."

During Ainsworth's long playing career as a tenacious midfielder, his time at QPR between the summer of 2003 and 2010 was a standout time for him on an appearance front, and he has long been a fan favourite so this is how absolutely nobody at the club would have wished this spell to ultimately turn out.

Speaking following the most recent defeat to Leicester, even if his spell had not been a great success, he knew he had done everything he could whilst at the helm.

"I can hold my head up high whether I'm here next week or not, saying I've given absolutely everything every single day. I'm proud to be the manager of this fantastic football club but at the moment we are up against some really good teams, the club has changed over the years and hopefully there's some understanding in the fans. If not, no worries. I can always hold my head up high and say I've given everything I could for this club and done the best I possibly could."

Their search for another new manager is now ongoing, and the board, as well as the fans themselves, will be hoping that whoever is their next pick actually has the opportunity to remain in post for a lot longer than 12 months or under.

Image from: unsplash.com