Portsmouth will be aiming to get back to winning ways in League One this evening when they host Oxford United at Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley’s side produced a remarkable comeback in their meeting with Fleetwood Town last weekend as they fought back from 3-0 down to seal a point in-front of their supporters.

Set to face an Oxford side who are looking to secure a place in the play-offs later this season, Portsmouth know that they will need to improve in a defensive sense if they are to secure a positive result in this fixture.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Fleetwood, it will be intriguing to see whether Cowley opts to make any significant alterations to his starting eleven tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Portsmouth could line up in this fixture…

Cowley may opt to utilise the 3-4-2-1 formation this evening as he aims to guide his side to victory in this fixture.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will be looking to claim his 13th league clean-sheet of the season against Oxford.

Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett and Hayden Carter will be tasked with providing defensive cover for Bazunu in their centre-back roles.

Meanwhile, Denver Hume and Mahlon Romeo are expected to feature in the wing-back positions for Portsmouth.

Joe Morrell will be accompanied in central-midfield by Ryan Tunnicliffe who has provided five direct goal contributions in League One this season.

With Ronan Curtis set to miss this game due to suspension, Marcus Harness is likely to feature in a more advanced role for Portsmouth.

Harness could potentially be joined in attacking midfield by Aiden O’Brien who has made a superb start to his Portsmouth career.

Since joining Pompey in the January transfer window, O’Brien has scored three goals in four appearances for his new side and will be determined to add to this total tonight.

George Hirst is expected to lead the line for Portsmouth after providing a crucial assist for O’Brien’s equaliser in last Saturday’s showdown with Fleetwood.

By producing another positive display at this level, Hirst could potentially help Pompey seal all three points in-front of their supporters.