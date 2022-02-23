Aiden O’Brien sends message following latest Portsmouth success

For the third match in succession, Portsmouth were victorious and this time it was on the road where they won for the first time since November.

Pompey had been undergoing a torrid time on their travels, with their 1-0 success against Gillingham three months ago the last time Danny Cowley had guided his side to three points away from Fratton Park.

In-fact a run of six winless matches since the turn of the year in the league had seen the south coast club drop to 13th position in the third tier.

Back-to-back home successes though against Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers saw Pompey move back into 11th place and that elusive win on the road finally came on Tuesday night as they defeated Shrewsbury Town 2-1 thanks to goals from Aiden O’Brien and Louis Thompson.

One player who has found it hard to break into Cowley’s plans so far is January recruit O’Brien, who swapped Sunderland for Pompey on transfer deadline day last month.

However he was given his first start against Salop on Tuesday evening and repaid the faith shown by Cowley by netting in the first half and he posted a message to Portsmouth fans on social media following the latest collection of three points.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiden Anthony Obrien👦🏼 (@aidenobrien22)

The Verdict

O’Brien has had to bide his time with a few substitute appearances but he’s finally off the mark with his first start and first goal.

The Ireland international was in and out of the Sunderland team this season and hasn’t been able to get a consistent run of games under his belt, and he’s got stiff competition in his favoured position at Fratton Park.

But a goal on your full debut is never a bad thing and he may just very well keep Marcus Harness out of the team.

There’s still a long time left in the season to go though and Cowley may be wanting to keep everyone on their toes, which might mean O’Brien’s time as a starter may not even last that long.