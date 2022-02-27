Portsmouth winger Aiden O’Brien has taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the club’s latest display in League One.

The 28-year-old helped his side rescue a point in their showdown with Fleetwood Town by netting a dramatic equaliser in the closing stages of the clash at Fratton Park.

Fleetwood opened the scoring in the seventh minute as Anthony Pilkington fired past Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The Cod Army then doubled their advantage via an effort from Harrison Biggins before Paddy Lane added a third for the visitors by producing a superb strike.

Portsmouth pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time as Ronan Curtis converted from the penalty spot.

Following the break, Pompey reduced the deficit in the 80th minute thanks to a strike from Marcus Harness.

O’Brien then stepped up to the plate for Portsmouth in stoppage-time as he slotted home after being teed up by George Hirst.

Reflecting on his side’s latest performance on Instagram, O’Brien has admitted that whilst it wasn’t a great result for the club, they will still need to take the positives from this clash as they prepare to host Oxford United on Tuesday.

The winger posted: “Atmosphere was crazy!!! Not a great result but got to take the positive, see you all Tuesday night.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth managed to illustrate a tremendous amount of character yesterday after Fleetwood opened a three-goal advantage in this particular fixture.

O’Brien once again made a valuable contribution for Pompey in this particular fixture as his strike prevented the Cod Army from sealing victory.

The winger has managed to find the back of the net in three of the four games that he has featured in for Danny Cowley’s side since sealing a switch to Fratton Park last month.

By adding to this aforementioned tally on Tuesday, O’Brien could potentially help his side seal all three points in their showdown with an Oxford side who are currently aiming to seal a place in the play-offs under the guidance of Karl Robinson.