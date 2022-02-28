Aiden O’Brien makes honest admission about Portsmouth’s supporters after Fleetwood showdown

Portsmouth winger Aiden O’Brien has lauded the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during Saturday’s showdown with Fleetwood Town.

Pompey managed to rescue a point in this fixture after initially making an incredibly underwhelming start to the fixture.

Fleetwood raced into a 3-0 lead at Portman Road thanks to goals from Anthony Pilkington, Harrison Biggins and Paddy Lane.

Portsmouth were handed a lifeline on the stroke of half-time as Ronan Curtis converted from the penalty spot after Callum Camps handled the ball in the area.

Following the break, Marcus Harness scored Pompey’s second goal of the afternoon as he bundled home from close range.

O’Brien then netted a dramatic equaliser for his side in stoppage-time as he fired an effort past Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Portsmouth will be looking to build on this fightback when they face Oxford United at Fratton Park tomorrow evening.

Making reference to the club’s fans, O’Brien has praised them for sticking by the team at the weekend.

Speaking to The News about Portsmouth’s supporters, the 28-year-old said: “The crowd here, they rarely moan and they’re always with you until the end.

“We were three-nil down and they were still cheering us on.

“That’s quality, top quality.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has former Portsmouth man Romain Padovani ever played for a French club during his career? Yes No

“We repaid them with [a] draw, which most people would have written us off.

“But we’ve come back and showed fight and repaid them with a draw, it’s not great against Fleetwood, we want to be winning at home.

“At the end of the day, that’s football.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth’s passionate support unquestionably makes the club a special team to play for and thus it is hardly surprising that O’Brien has made these comments about the fans.

The winger has already provided some memorable moments for Pompey since joining the club in January as he has now scored in each of his last three appearances in League One.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 at this level in a Portsmouth shirt, O’Brien will be determined to help his side get back to winning ways in tomorrow’s meeting with Oxford.

When you consider that Karl Robinson’s side are fourth in the League One standings, Pompey could be in for a tough evening if they fail to improve in a defensive sense in this fixture.