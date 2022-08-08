Aiden McGeady urges Sunderland to make transfer decision after links to Celtic man

Aiden McGeady believes James McCarthy would be a good signing for Sunderland as he confirmed the Celtic player wants to get more minutes.

The former Crystal Palace man joined the Glasgow giants last summer and whilst it was a hugely successful season for the club, McCarthy failed to establish himself as a regular under Ange Postecoglou.

With the Aussie coach apparently keen on another midfielder before the deadline, that could limit the 31-year-old’s minutes further, and it had been suggested Sunderland were keen.

Winger McGeady knows both clubs well having turned out for them in his career and he told Open Goal, as quoted by Chronicle Live, that Sunderland would be a good fit, as he also revealed he has had a conversation with McCarthy.

“I met him the other day and I was interested to hear what he was thinking about Celtic and whether he still had the ambition to play every single game, or whether he was cool to sit at Celtic and not play. But he was like ‘no, I want to play‘.

“I think going into that Sunderland team he’d play every game. Sunderland just now have just such a young squad. I think he would be good. For him, he’s got to be playing games. He’s probably gone a few years without having a sustained run of games in the team and Sunderland are still the biggest club in the Championship.”

Have any of these 22 ex-Sunderland players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Simon Mignolet Yes No

The verdict

McGeady’s comments suggest McCarthy still has the hunger to play and you can see where he is coming from in saying that his experience and quality would help the Black Cats squad.

However, this could be a tough deal to do financially. Celtic gave the player a four-year deal and with McCarthy having arrived on a free, you would think he’s on a decent sum.

So, we don’t know whether a move is realistic, or how keen Sunderland are, but he could certainly add something to Alex Neil’s squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.