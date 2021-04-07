Aiden McGeady sends clear message about his Sunderland future

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has insisted he wants to stay at The Stadium of Light beyond the end of this season.

McGeady has played a key role in the Black Cats’ push for promotion back to the Championship this season, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists in 23 league appearances.

The 35-year-old’s contract with Sunderland is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could soon be a free agent.

However, it seems McGeady has no intention of leaving Sunderland any time soon, should he be given the opportunity to extend his deal with the club, and even appears to be eyeing up a return to the Premier League with the Blacks Cats.

Speaking to The Sunderland Echo, McGeady was asked if he wants to extend his stay with the club beyond the end of his current contract, with the winger responding by saying: “Of course I do. I never wanted to leave Sunderland last January, I wanted to stay. That’s why I didn’t leave in the summer.

"I'm happy here and I want to be a part of the team that goes back up and then part of the team that maybe goes back up again – that's the dream, for everyone here."

As things stand, Sunderland are currently third in the League One table, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places but with games in hand on the two sides above them.

The Verdict

This will surely be welcome news to anyone of a Sunderland persuasion.

McGeady has been absolutely vital to the club’s push for promotion this season, so it would surely make sense to keep a player as important as him around if they can, regardless of whether or not they go up.

Indeed, it is clear that McGeady himself is keen to extend his stay at The Stadium of Light, having seemingly developed a strong affection for the club.

As a result, with this deal looking like one that will work for both parties, if would be a surprise if a new contract for McGeady at Sunderland was not agreed sooner rather than later.