Aiden McGeady makes honest admission on Sunderland future as contract expiry looms

Aiden McGeady has admitted that his time at Sunderland looks to be coming to an end, with the former Republic of Ireland international’s contract set to expire in the coming weeks.

The 36-year-old has been a Black Cats player since the summer of 2017, when he followed Simon Grayson to the Stadium of Light following their spell together at Preston North End.

Despite scoring seven times in his debut season, his efforts weren’t enough to keep the club in the Championship and since then, McGeady has been plying his trade in League One.

After being frozen out by Phil Parkinson for a considerable period of time, McGeady returned to the fold under Lee Johnson’s management and scored four times and notched 16 assists in 31 appearances in League One in 2020-21.

A knee injury in November though has meant that McGeady was only able to rack up 14 outings in the league this past season, with the 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury Town in that month likely his last in a Black Cats shirt.

McGeady returned to fitness for the play-offs but he failed to come off the bench in the final at Wembley, and post-match he addressed the fact that his future most likely is elsewhere.

“I honestly don’t know,” McGeady said when asked if he would be staying at the Wearsiders, per the Sunderland Echo. “I still want to play. I’m going to carry on playing. I just don’t know where it will be.

“I doubt it will be here but I have enjoyed my time here. If it has come to end then so be it.

“I have enjoyed it here massively. Hence why I’ve stayed for so long.” The Verdict It does appear that it will be the end of the road at Sunderland for McGeady, but he has given the club some very exciting moments. He almost single-handedly dragged them out of the mire on multiple occasions in the 2020-21 season – his link-up with Charlie Wyke at times felt telepathic. The Irishman will depart with his head held high if he does indeed exit Sunderland, knowing that he gave his all despite some managers perhaps not seeing eye-to-eye with him. McGeady, despite being 36 years old now, could probably still play at a decent level if he can stay fit – although that is easier said than done at his age – with perhaps a return to the Scottish Premiership on the horizon.