Aiden McGeady makes admission over Sunderland player’s performances

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has told the Sunderland Echo that he believes striker Ross Stewart can fire the club to promotion this season.

The Scottish frontman has been in blistering form so far this campaign for the Black Cats and already has five goals in his opening seven league games.

Stewart has already gone a long way to filling the void left by the departure of Charlie Wyke to Wigan Athletic and appears capable of really thriving in Sky Bet League One moving forwards.

Speaking about his teammate recently, McGeady was quick to make the following claim about the striker’s form and performances:

“Ideally it would be great if he could get 15-20 goals which I think he can do, and if the likes of myself, Embo (Elliot Embleton), Goochy (Lynden Gooch) can chip in with double figures that will go a long way to getting to where we want to be at the end of the season.”

Stewart only joined the North East outfit back in January of this year from Scottish Premiership side Ross County and already has eight goals in his opening 20 games for the club.

24 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Did Marco Gabbiadini score 120+ goals for Sunderland? Yes No

The frontman will now be looking to find the net once more this evening as the Black Cats travel to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan in the Carabao Cup.

The Verdict

Stewart has been one of Sunderland’s standout performers so far this term and is certainly a striker that has a lot about him.

His combination play with the likes of McGeady, Embleton and Gooch means that the Black Cats will always have a threat from both central and wide areas.

If he can hit the type of numbers that his teammate mentioned, Sunderland and Lee Johnson in particular could be in for another eventful campaign.

The club lifted the Papa John’s Trophy last season and that can certainly be an indicator that more success is just around the corner if they can stay consistent.