Aiden McGeady issues verdict on Sunderland as a club

Aiden McGeady has been around England and the top three divisions for a while now, playing as far up as the Premier League with Everton and now down in League One with Sunderland.

The winger though is proving that even at 35-years-old he can do the business, managing seven goal contributions in just 14 league games for the Black Cats this year. That means he has managed 0.64 goals or assists per 90 this campaign so far – only slightly less than his return last season.

This year though has been hampered by injuries and the Republic of Ireland man remains on the sidelines now with another issue. However, speaking out about his time at Sunderland to Everton’s official website, he revealed a fondness for the club and the supporters.

He’s certainly taken to football with Sunderland like a duck to water, plundering over 50 goal contributions in five seasons and 127 league games with the Black Cats. He’s been with them during their turmoil in the Championship and has stayed true to the club, helping them now try and get promotion from League One.

His current deal though is set to run out at the end of the season and it means that, unless Sunderland put an offer on the table and he can get back to fitness, he could be on his way out of the Stadium of Light.

Irregardless of whether he stays on with Sunderland or not, he has today spoken out to Everton’s club website to reveal his thoughts on the Black Cats and their supporters – and it’s completely positive from the 35-year-old.

He said: “My family are settled and it is a great club with a really passionate fanbase.”

McGeady also added when quizzed on how he would look back on his career: “When I was 14 or 15, people probably thought I was going to be world class, which is massive pressure to carry on your shoulders. But I am playing at 35 and still enjoying it.

“I have played in different countries, in the Premier League and Champions League, 90-odd times for my country. I think I can look back and say, ‘That was not bad’.”

The Verdict

Aiden McGeady has continued to be solid for Sunderland despite his age and if it wasn’t for an injury keeping him out of action, he would likely still be a first-team regular.

Even during seasons when the Black Cats have faltered, the winger has managed to turn up and produce that little bit of something special, like a goal, an assist or a mazy solo dribble. He has still done it on a regular basis for Sunderland and they will hopefully see him back in action for them soon.

He’s certainly continued to light up the EFL even after some failed spells in his playing career and at League One he has truly thrived. Last year, his assist tally was remarkable and he was on track to do equally as impressive this year.

With Alex Neil at the helm too, it is a familiar face for him and one that knows how to get the best out of him. If he can get back fit, they might yet decide to keep him on at the Stadium of Light for a little while longer.