Aiden McGeady comments on Sunderland future amid potential exit rumours

Aiden McGeady has issued a ‘never say never’ stance to returning to Scottish football as a player, with his Sunderland future currently up in the air.

A report emerged from The Sun on Sunday morning that McGeady is one of three senior Black Cats players who could depart in the summer.

The Republic of Ireland international’s contract expires at the end of the season having signed a one-year extension last summer to remain at the Stadium of Light, and it looks increasingly likely that his five-year stay on Wearside will come to an end.

McGeady has been a key figure in the third tier for Sunderland ever since he was re-introduced into the fold by Lee Johnson last season, but he’s not featured since November this season due to a knee injury that has kept him on the sidelines.

Despite being close to a return to action, McGeady was working as a pundit on Sunday as his former club Celtic faced Hibernian in Scottish Premiership action, and when discussing his future he didn’t close the door on having one more crack as a player north of the border.

“As for a return to Scotland, never say never because you never know,” McGeady said, per the Sunderland Echo. “I’ll settle here in Scotland when I finish playing but I don’t want to hang my boots up just yet.” The Verdict It’s not always been plain sailing for McGeady as a Sunderland player as he was at one stage completely exiled by former manager Phil Parkinson. In the last year though he’s shown on countless occasions why he’s still got the ability to play at a decent level, even if injuries have started to creep in. You couldn’t blame McGeady if he wants to return to Scotland, especially as he probably doesn’t have many more seasons left. Alex Neil could look to move his Sunderland squad in a younger direction next season and with McGeady being one of the top earners at the club, a mutual parting of ways does seem like the likely option come the end of the campaign.