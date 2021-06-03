Aiden McGeady and Sunderland: What’s the latest news?

Sunderland are facing up for a huge summer, with doubts about whether several key men from last season will remain at the Stadium of Light.

Luke O’Nien and Charlie Wyke are two influential figures who are out of contract this summer, along with talented winger Aiden McGeady.

The former Ireland international was frozen out under former boss Lee Johnson, but he returned to the fold under Lee Johnson and he was outstanding at times, starring as the Black Cats reached the play-offs, with McGeady’s form earning him a place in the Team of the Year.

Therefore, from a football perspective, it would be a no-brainer to keep the wide man, but it’s more complicated than that unfortunately for the fans.

Firstly, as a high earner, the player would have to take a pay-cut to stay. McGeady did agree to waive a clause that would’ve triggered an extension before the semi-final second leg, demonstrating how Sunderland couldn’t afford to keep him on the same terms.

But, that doesn’t mean a deal can’t happen. As it stands now, the latest line from the club, recently confirmed by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, is that talks are underway over a new contract for the 35-year-old.

So, the fact that discussion are taking place shows just how much McGeady has enjoyed playing for Sunderland. However, he will have other offers, so it’s ultimately going to come down to the player and the decision day will be looming.

McGeady has a connection with the manager, club and fans, so there’s reasons for optimism but until it’s signed then there will be a major worry that a Championship move could materialise.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.