Aiden McGeady and a Sunderland exit: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Sunderland are set to take on Lincoln City in the first leg of their play-off semi-final tonight, with Aiden McGeady sure to be in the XI.

The Irishman has been a key player for Lee Johnson since the boss arrived, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, there are doubts about his long-term future.

From a football perspective, even at 35-years-old, it would make sense to keep the winger because he has been an influential player in recent months and still has real quality on the ball.

And, McGeady has made it clear that he wants to stay, with the former Celtic man enjoying his time on Wearside.

However, there are other factors that come into consideration, particularly whether it makes sense financially and which division will be playing in.

So, a definitive answer won’t come until the play-offs are over, but here we assess the situation.

What do we know so far?

Firstly, we know that McGeady’s contract is up in the summer, so he is free to talk to other clubs about a move if he wishes.

But, we also know that the player wants to stay, although he has been talking about playing for the Black Cats in the Championship next season, so it’s unclear as to whether he would stay if they don’t go up.

Plus, there will be other clubs monitoring his situation, so the wide man will have a big decision to make.

Is it likely to happen?

Realistically, you would imagine it hinges on promotion.

If Sunderland go up, it’s hard to see any stumbling blocks. McGeady is happy at the club, he will be playing Championship football and Johnson will want to keep the creative outlet.

Of course, it’s a different story if they don’t go up. Whilst Sunderland have a wealthy owner now, they may want to go down a different route if they are in the third tier, with younger, hungrier players brought in. So, serious talks would need to take place.