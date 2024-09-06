Aidan Morris admits there have been plenty of challenges since he joined Middlesbrough from Columbus Crew in the summer transfer window.

However, the midfielder has suggested he is nonetheless happy with his start to life at the Riverside Stadium this season.

Following their eighth-placed finish in the Championship during the 2023/24 campaign, 'Boro were active in the market over the summer, making eight new first-team signings.

Michael Carrick's side will therefore now be looking to break back into the play-off places over the course of the campaign.

Now, one of those summer signings has opened up on how things have gone for them at Middlesbrough so far.

Aidan Morris issues verdict on early Middlesbrough experience

Morris was one of those to make the move to The Riverside Stadium this summer, joining from MLS side Columbus Crew, for a fee reported to be worth up to $4 million (£3 million).

The midfielder put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the club, securing his future there until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Having made that move, Morris has quickly become a regular feature for Michael Carrick's side, starting all four league games they have played so far this season.

Aidan Morris 2024/25 Championship stats for Middlesbrough - from SofaScore Appearances 4 Goals 0 Shots per Game 1.5 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 93% Interceptions per Game 1.3 Tackles per Game 1.3 Balls Recovered per Game 4.3 As of 6th September 2024

This is the first time the 22-year-old has played outside of his home country of America, and it seems that has taken some time to get used to for him.

Even so, Morris does seem to be happy with how things have gone for him so far, while looking to make his mark on the Championship.

Speaking to Goal.com about how he has found life in England so far, the Middlesbrough midfielder said: "It's been a good transition. Life's not the easiest moving across the world, away from family and friends, but I've got great teammates over there, so they made the transition easy.

"Back in Columbus, Wilfred [Nancy] and his whole staff did such a good job with me there. Not only was it not easy for me to have success there, but I think the way he pushed me back in Columbus set me up well for different environments around the world, especially England.

"In England, in this league, I think all you guys know if you watch it a lot. It's very physical. It lasts for 90 minutes. I think that's the biggest thing I've taken from it. It's chaotic, it's non-stop.

"I've tried to have a calming sense to it all and try to calm down games and control a little bit but, yeah, it's been a joy to see a different side of football."

Morris' performances have helped Boro to two wins and one draw from their four league games so far this season. That puts them seventh in the early standings, with seven points to their name.

Carrick's side are next in action after the international break on Saturday 14th September, when they host Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium.

Aidan Morris has had an impressive start to life at Middlesbrough

It does feel as though the midfielder can be rather pleased with how things have gone for him since he made the move to the Riverside Stadium.

The fact that he is already started consistently for Middlesbrough in the Championship suggest that he is already starting to quickly earn the trust of Carrick when it comes to his selections.

Indeed, the numbers behind his performances so far do also look to be impressive, justifying the backing he has been given from his new manager.

Of course, it is going to be tough to make such a significant move so far away from home for the first time, so his performances so far have been admirable.

Indeed, the more he adapts, the more you would expect Morris to improve as well, as he becomes more comfortable both on and off the pitch.

That could therefore suggest that, when you consider what he is already doing, the midfielder could develop into a big asset for the club in the years to come.

With that in mind, this does look as though it could turn out to be a very exciting signing, both for Middlesbrough and Morris himself.