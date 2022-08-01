Ahmedhodzic starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Watford tonight

Sheffield United will be desperate to get off to a winning start to their Championship campaign tonight as they travel to Hertfordshire to face relegated side Watford.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men may be confident of stealing three points from the Hornets this evening with the Blades managing to retain key man Sander Berge and have made a number of additions to their squad.

This is something they were unable to do until the latter stages of the window last year, with United now better prepared for life in the second tier under a manager they have experienced success under.

Although they failed to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, they have been in good form since Heckingbottom’s appointment and it was a major achievement that they were able to get to the play-offs in the first place after remaining in the bottom half under predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic.

With a back-three system that suits them and a strong squad at their disposal, they will be favourites to secure their spot back in the top flight along with Rob Edwards’ side, who still have Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis at their disposal at this stage.

Focusing on the visitors, we’re taking a look at the starting lineup they may go with at Vicarage Road.

With Adam Davies currently out of action, Wes Foderingham is the clear starter and would have been one of the first names on the teamsheet regardless of Davies’ setback following an impressive season last term.

On the left, Max Lowe starts over Enda Stevens after proving his worth at Nottingham Forest and could be seen as a longer-term option in that area by Heckingbottom, though Rhys Norrington-Davies is another candidate who could play there. George Baldock operates on the right with Jayden Bogle out.

There are a couple of fresh faces in the middle with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ciaran Clark making their league debuts for the Blades alongside John Egan, with the former duo potentially set for a baptism of fire against the Hornets. Both should become useful assets for the South Yorkshire outfit this season though.

Norway international Berge is a candidate to start in a deeper midfield role – but he takes up a more advanced role after shining in the final third during the 2021/22 campaign and that allows John Fleck and Oliver Norwood to rekindle their partnership once more with Tommy Doyle unavailable.

After managing to shine in the second tier last term, Iliman Ndiaye starts as an advanced midfielder, though he will still be wishing he could partner up with Morgan Gibbs-White again, with the Wolverhampton Wanderers man forming a real understanding with the Senegalese attacker during 2021/22.

Reda Khadra could potentially be available for the Blades tonight – but he should be given some time to adapt to life at the club before being thrown in as a starter.

One man that does start though is Rhian Brewster, who will be hoping that this is an instrumental campaign in his career for all of the right reasons after being frustrated by an injury setback earlier this year.

Injury news