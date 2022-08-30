Ahmedhodzic starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Reading tonight

The two leading Championship sides face off at Bramall Lane this evening as Sheffield United welcome table-toppers Reading to South Yorkshire tonight.

Whilst all eyes are on the final couple of days of the transfer window, there are still points to be played this week, with a full schedule of second tier action in a game-week created because of the extended FIFA World Cup break in a few months time.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in five matches following their opening matchday defeat to Watford, with their latest result being a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road against Luton Town.

Whilst they wouldn’t have been expecting tonight’s visitors to be top of the pile a few weeks ago, they must find a way to get past Paul Ince’s resolute side – and this is how the Blades may line-up.

Paul Heckingbottom had some real selection issues facing him following the draw at Luton, but the report is better than first feared.

Both Rhys Norrington-Davies and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham came off due to injury and illness respectively in that contest, but Heckingbottom has already confirmed that both are fine to feature against Reading.

One player who won’t be playing for a while is midfielder John Fleck, who has suffered a hairline fracture to his leg.

James McAtee came into the starting 11 against the Hatters, but his disappointing display could pave the way for fellow Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle to start alongside Oliver Norwood and Sander Berge in the engine room.

That may not be the only unenforced change, as Anel Ahmedhodzic could come in for Chris Basham on the right-hand side of the back three.

The Bosnian was on the bench against Luton, but his performances this season so far mean that he is a sure-fire starter when fully fit and firing in the Blades back-three.

Reda Khadra is also back fit and should be available this evening, but it is more likely that he is utilised from the substitutes bench.