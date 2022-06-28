Despite being linked with a host of players following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign, Sheffield United have yet to bolster their squad this summer.

In terms of outgoings, the Blades have waved goodbye to some of the players that featured for them in the Championship last season.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Connor Hourihane have both returned to their parent-clubs whilst the likes of David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman are set to become free-agents later this week when their contracts expire.

Set to face Watford on August 1st, it will be interesting to see whether the Blades add some fresh faces to their squad ahead of this particular fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest Sheffield United transfer news…

Bid submitted for Anel Ahmedhodzic

A report from The Sun on Saturday revealed that the Blades were weighing up a £3m move for Malmo centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is also attracting interest from Blackburn Rovers.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Blades have submitted an offer for Ahmedhodzic as they look to strengthen their options in the heart of defence.

The former Nottingham Forest man spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Bordeaux.

Harry Boyes loaned out to Forest Green Rovers

As confirmed by the club’s official website yesterday, Harry Boyes has committed his long-term future to the Blades by signing a new three-year deal at Bramall Lane.

Boyes is set to feature for Forest Green Rovers next season after completing a loan switch to the League One side.

During the previous term, the 20-year-old played 33 games for Solihull Moors in the National League as they reached the play-offs.

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Who did Sheffield United sign Matthew Kilgallon from in the 2000's? Burnley Everton Watford Leeds United

Jarrad Branthwaite emerges as a target

According to the Daily Mail, Sheffield United are looking into the possibility of signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite on loan.

The Blades could face a great deal of competition from elsewhere in this particular pursuit as Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Cardiff City and Sunderland have all been touted as potential suitors for Branthwaite.

Schalke and PSV Eindhoven are also interested in securing a deal for the defender who made eight senior appearances for Everton last season.