Ahmedhodzic 8/10, Berge returns: Sheffield United player ratings following 1-0 win v Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United were 1-0 winners against Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane this afternoon, with Billy Sharp’s first league goal of the season the difference.

Sharp struck on 15 minutes with a brilliantly lifted finish over Lee Nicholls after good work from Iliman Ndiaye.

Paul Heckingbottom’s defence had to be good late on after Huddersfield improved, but the Blades held on to move level on points with Burnley ahead of their game with QPR tomorrow.

Here’s how we rated Sheffield United’s players:

Wes Foderingham – 6: Managed to be busy with the very little he had to do in the first-half and, again, dealt with everything that came his way after half-time.

George Baldock – 6: Got forward well as he always does, albeit without much product. Wasn’t allowed to pin Ruffels back as much in the second-half and helped his side hang on.

Anel Ahmedhodzic – 8: Always a threat when he roams forwards but this afternoon was about a battling defensive display in the end.

John Egan – 7: Almost playing as a lone centre-back at times in the first-half and stood up to be counted after half-time. Should’ve maybe scored with a late header.

Ciaran Clark – 7: Solid outing on the left of Heckingbottom’s defence, like the rest of Heckingbottom’s back-three.

Enda Stevens – 6: Like Baldock, was allowed to play so high up the pitch, drifting in-field and getting on the ball in dangerous positions. Deserves similar credit for the second-half lockdown.

Oliver Norwood – 7: Good early tempo helped set the tone for Sheffield United in the first-half. Maybe didn’t control things as he should have in the second-half, though.

Ben Osborn – 6: Almost interchanged with Stevens throughout the first-half, running hard and causing problems in his own way.

James McAtee – 6: Couple of good driving runs from midfield in the first-half, but didn’t quite pick the right pass at the right time to capitalise.

Iliman Ndiaye – 7: Quiet start to the game by his standards but cut Huddersfield open superbly for Sharp’s opener and didn’t look back after that. Carries the ball superbly and lasted 80 minutes on his return from the World Cup.

Billy Sharp – 7: A quality finish to break the deadlock and open his account for the season. A quieter second-half, but had done his job.

Subs

Sander Berge – 5: Some decent touches, some loose touches. The important thing is that he’s now back in the side after injury.

Oli McBurnie – 5: On late on to offer fresh legs in attack.

Reda Khadra – 6: Brought on alongside McBurnie and had a good impact, causing problems with his pace.

