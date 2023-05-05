Sheffield United have had a magnificent season under Paul Heckingbottom, securing promotion back to the Premier League after just two seasons in the Championship.

They have finished second in the league, and sit on 88 points heading into their final game of the season against Birmingham City on Monday.

Despite only a handful of signings, they have been in the clear at the top end of the table with champions Burnley for almost the entire season, having occupied second place since gameweek 21.

Luton Town and Middlesbrough have posed the biggest threat to them, but Heckingbottom's side were promoted last week following a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

The club have been coherent on the pitch and enjoyed a cup run alongside their automatic promotion. Sheffield United were knocked out by Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Below, we've attempted to rate each addition to Sheffield United's squad this season out of 10. For reference, 10/10 is the perfect signing, 1/10 is an absolute disaster, and 5/10 is about average.

Ratings detailed

Anel Ahmedhodzic - 10/10

The Blades' only permanent signing of the entire season, the Bosnian came with great excitement from Malmö FF in Sweden.

Ahmedhodzic has appeared 40 times in all competitions this season, scoring seven times despite being a centre-back. He has thrived in Heckingbottom's back three from the first minute this season, proving to be an upgrade both on and off the ball over their other defensive options.

Chris Basham's impact has waned on the right side of the central defensive unit, but Ahmedhodzic came in and was an instant success on the field. He is a Premier League defender in waiting and has achieved his goal with Sheffield United this season.

The 24-year-old will likely be worth triple or quadruple what the Blades paid for him last June, which was believed to be around £4million (Sheffield Star)

James McAtee - 9/10

After a fairly quiet start to the season, the Manchester City loanee has come to life in the second half of the season, showing his Premier League potential.

From 36 Championship games this season, the 20-year-old has collected 11 goal contributions from attacking-midfield; but the majority of those have come in the second half of the season, with nine coming since gameweek 24.

McAtee's next move will be a Premier League one most likely, be that with the Blades or elsewhere. His success is only marked down due to it being a loan deal, rather than a permanent one.

Tommy Doyle - 8/10

The other Manchester City loanee within Sheffield United' squad also had a hugely positive impact this season, providing depth and competition to central-midfield alongside Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood.

He played in 32 Championship games, with three goals and four assists to his name, but the level of maturity and composure at which he plays has been the most impressive aspect.

Doyle will be sought after again, by Championship and Premier League clubs most likely. The 21-year-old is destined for top flight football sooner rather than later.

Reda Khadra - 4/10

After a strong first season at Championship level on loan with Blackburn Rovers, there were high hopes for the loan signing of Khadra from Brighton.

It simply didn't click for him with the Blades, he scored once in 16 games for Heckingbottom, before being recalled and sent to Birmingham City instead, where he has enjoyed greater success.

It isn't a major blemish on Sheffield United's record, though, and not one they will regret whatsoever.

Ciaran Clark - 5/10

The veteran centre-back has performed more than adequately since his arrival on loan from Newcastle United.

Clark scored twice this season and also played a major part in a five game winning run in December during the busy festive period.

However, he has only managed 11 appearances for the Blades, as most of the season has been spent covering Sheffield United's first choice options.