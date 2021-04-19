Agreement said to be close between Bristol City and Ipswich Town

Bristol City are reportedly set to lose another key staff member to Ipswich Town, with the Bristol Post stating that head of football operations Luke Werhun is set to join up with CEO Mark Ashton in Suffolk at the end of the campaign.

The Tractor Boys previously announced that Ashton would be making the move to Portman Road in June of this year, as he prepares to link up with his former business partner Mike O’Leary.

Werhun has been working closely with Ashton since their days at Oxford United together and will now follow suit in swapping the Championship for League One once the current season is done and dusted.

Ashton is reported to have told the club’s players that he couldn’t afford to turn down the opportunity to join Ipswich and as a result he will bringing his five year spell with the Robins to an end at a time where the club still has to decide on Nigel Pearson’s long term future as manager.

There is also the issue of player contracts, with several set to expire this summer, with the no new negotiations having taken place with said individuals over the past few months.

The Verdict

This seems like a big transitional period that is rising above the horizon for Bristol City who have almost grounded to a halt since the departure of Lee Johnson as manager.

They have arguably gone backwards both on and off the pitch and as a result there will be mass changes in the boardroom and on the pitch this summer.

The Robins have everything at their disposal to be in the Premier League but the fact that they are losing key staff to Ipswich Town in the league below speaks volumes.

Losing Ashton and Werhun will put the breaks on various other important issues that need to be resolved and as a result I think everyone at Ashton Gate is in for a long period of unrest once the season finishes.