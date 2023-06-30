Daniel Farke has agreed a deal to be the new Leeds United head coach, with an announcement expected when the takeover goes through.

When will the 49ers takeover be finalised?

This is the big question for Leeds fans, as it seems it’s the hold up for the new boss.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the 49ers had agreed to buy-out former owner Andrea Radrizzani, with the EFL conducting the necessary checks before an official announcement could be made.

However, that hasn’t happened yet, with journalist Adam Pope indicating that the fact there are many investors involved with the 49ers is a reason for why it’s taking longer than had been expected.

This matter should be resolved shortly, and BBC reporter Pope has revealed that once it’s done, Farke will be named as the new Leeds boss, as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

“I'm expecting former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke to be announced as Leeds' new head coach. I understand a deal is agreed and that contracts await signing. The caveat is that nothing has been officially confirmed.”

The German was an obvious choice for the Whites as he has won promotion from this level twice in the past with Norwich City - and he did so by playing an attractive brand of football.

It’s sure to be a hectic few weeks ahead for Leeds, who are expected to be busy in the market as they look to reshape the squad following relegation.

Daniel Farke to be next Leeds boss

It seems apparent now that Farke is the man that the Leeds hierarchy are going to go with, and you can understand why they’ve chosen him. As mentioned, he has proven himself at this level in the past, and it’s worth noting that he did it with a Norwich squad that operated on a strict enough budget during his time in charge.

So, he will be excited to work with a Leeds group that is packed full of talented players, and he will feel he is capable of getting the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, which has to be the aim.

The fans will have been frustrated at how long a process this has been, and they might have to wait a few more days yet, but Farke is going to be the man to come in, and it’s a decision that is likely to please most of the supporters.