Agreement reached for Middlesbrough to keep hold of powerful ace

As per Teesside Live, Harold Moukoudi will be staying at Middlesbrough for the end of the season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Boro will be looking to use the season restart to their advantage and get away from the relegation zone as quickly as possible.

Moukoudi is going to be part of their attempts to do that, too, with it being confirmed that he is going to stay until the end of this season – whenever that proves to be.

The powerful defender is currently on loan from French side St Etienne and, like every club with players on loan, Boro would have seen his deal coming to an end by this point in the year.

However, agreements have needed to have been thrashed out to keep players as part of their current squad and Boro have managed to seal a deal for him to stay on for the rest of this campaign at least.

The Verdict

It’s naturally a boost for Boro and Jonathan Woodgate who will want to keep his squad intact as much as possible as we head to a season resumption.

Avoiding relegation is the aim on Teesside this year, and Moukoudi will get the chance to play his part for sure.