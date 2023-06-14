Norwich City are set to sign Hamilton Academical youngster Gabriel Forsyth before the end of the week.

Who is Gabriel Forsyth?

The 16-year-old midfielder is extremely highly-rated by the Scottish side, so much so that he did feature for the first team on occasions in the previous campaign despite his age.

Forsyth’s talent and potential has caught the eye of clubs from England, and it’s the Canaries who are set to bring the player down south.

That’s after Football Insider revealed that Norwich have agreed a ‘six-figure fee’ for Forsyth, and they state that the transfer should be finalised in the coming days.

The update also explains how the teenager is someone who has been on the radar for the Yellows for a while, as they had been tracking Forsyth earlier this year, and have been in a position to swoop for him this month.

Unsurprisingly, it’s expected that the Scotland youth international is going to join up with Norwich’s development sides at first, but he is viewed as a player with the potential to make his mark on the first-team in the years to come.

Norwich City summer transfer plans

This isn’t the sort of signing that is going to get Norwich fans too excited, as there is always a demand for new recruits for the first team. However, despite the news that Stuart Webber is leaving the club, it’s good to see the club are still pushing ahead with making signings for the future, and Forsyth is a player with the ability to make his mark in the years to come.

Even though Hamilton are in the second tier in Scotland, it’s still competitive football and a physical league, so the fact that they have given the youngster opportunities in the first team shows they have a lot of faith in him. From Norwich’s perspective, it’s a low risk move that could turn out to be a very shrewd bit of business down the line.

For Forsyth, it’s a chance for him to move to a bigger club and he will no doubt see this as something he needed to grasp. Now, it’s about working hard and proving himself for the youth sides, as Norwich are a club that have shown they will give youth a chance if you’re good enough.