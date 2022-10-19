Agreement reached as Middlesbrough close in on managerial appointment

Middlesbrough have now reached an agreement with Michael Carrick for the ex-England international to become the new head coach at the Riverside Stadium, Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas has reported.

Carrick, who won the Premier League five times with Manchester United as a player, has been convinced to take on the project on Teesside after initially being unconvinced following initial talks over a week ago.

The 41-year-old reportedly was not sure if it was the right time to return to football, however after Boro’s 2-1 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday – which left them in the Championship relegation zone – owner Steve Gibson has come back to the negotiating table and enticed Carrick to take on the job following Chris Wilder’s sacking over two weeks ago.

These 18 Middlesbrough quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 In what year were Middlesbrough formed? 1876 1880 1884 1888

There was a small delay when it came to an agreement with Carrick due to the nature of his preferred backroom staff and the fact some are employed by other clubs, with Alex Bruce believed to be one name that he is keen to bring to Middlesbrough with him.

The backroom staff issue is believed to now have been sorted though, with an appointment expected ahead of Boro’s weekend clash with Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

As a managerial novice, Carrick has a tough task on his hands to get Middlesbrough firing.

When an experienced head like Chris Wilder who knows how to win promotion from the Championship cannot get them firing in the same direction, then there could potentially be an issue.

To go from Wilder to Carrick is a step in a complete different direction but it is an intriguing one, and if he surrounds himself with experience then it could work out very well.

As we saw last season with Nottingham Forest, early season struggles sometimes don’t mean anything – Carrick could push Boro into the top half with a few victories, but he will have to come racing out of the blocks.