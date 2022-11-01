Agreement reached as Hull City close in on naming Shota Arveladze’s successor

Hull City have reached a verbal agreement with Liam Rosenior as he looks set to become their new boss.

Owner Acun Ilıcalı made the decision to sack Shota Arveladze at the end of September after a disappointing start to the season and the search for his successor has been a frustrating one.

The Tigers notably failed to finalise a deal with Pedro Martins, with former player Andy Dawson having led the side in the meantime.

However, it appears tonight’s game against Middlesbrough could be his last in charge on a temporary basis after The Athletic revealed that Rosenior is in line to take over.

They state discussions have been positive with the former player, who has reached a verbal agreement with the club and he is expected to watch on against Boro this evening.

This will be the 38-year-old’s second senior management role after he was previously in charge of Derby County at the start of the season on an interim basis before owner David Clowes decided to appoint Paul Warne.

During his time with the Rams, Rosenior won four of his nine league games in charge.

The verdict

Firstly, with Hull just three points above the relegation zone, it’s time for them to find a proper boss that will give the platform to push on, even if Dawson has done an admirable job.

Rosenior has been well regarded as a coach in the past and the fact he didn’t land the Derby job permanently seemed harsh from the outside.

So, this is a great opportunity for him at a club he knows well and it will be a relief for all connected to Hull when the contract is signed.

