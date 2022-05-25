Agreement reached as Burnley’s search for new manager appears to reach conclusion

Vincent Kompany has agreed to become Burnley’s new manager and is already working on signings for the Clarets as they prepare for life back in the Sky Bet Championship.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Turf Moor host second tier games but that will be the case next season, with them relegated on the final day of the Premier League season.

Indeed, they have been looking for a new manager ever since Sean Dyche was asked to leave and they appear to have now finally found their man, with Kompany agreeing terms to head back to England and the north west.

David Anderson has provided this updated on social media this evening:

Vincent Kompany has agreed to become Burnley’s new permanent manager. Kompany is leaving Anderlecht to return to the North West and is already working on new signings at Turf Moor. #clarets #BurnleyFC — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) May 25, 2022

The Verdict

This is a fascinating appointment.

Kompany joins a growing list of former Premier League superstars to try their hand at managing in the Championship.

Both Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard have been in the dugout in the EFL in recent times, and Kompany will hope he can deliver the goods as the Clarets seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

It’s also interesting to hear he has identified some signings to make already, and we’ll soon surely see who they are – with him surely set to have a fair bit of pull given his standing in the game.