Highlights Bournemouth are set to secure the signing of midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City, beating out other clubs including Wolves.

The fee for Scott's transfer is in excess of £20m, although Bristol City had been holding out for £25m.

The departure of Scott will provide Bristol City with additional funds for their summer transfer plans and give manager Nigel Pearson more flexibility in the market.

Bournemouth are set to complete the signing of Alex Scott from Bristol City, with the midfielder set to have a medical with the Premier League side.

Bournemouth win race for Alex Scott

The youngster enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign last time out, which saw him named as the Young Player of the Year in the Championship.

Therefore, the Robins knew it was always going to be difficult to keep hold of Scott this summer, and that’s proven to be the case.

A host of clubs, including West Ham and Spurs, had been linked with the England youth international earlier in the summer, but it became apparent in recent weeks that it was Wolves and Bournemouth who were leading the chase for the midfielder.

With Wolves owners Fosun reluctant to spend this summer, which is why Julen Lopetegui left on Tuesday, a move to Bournemouth always seemed the most likely.

And, it was confirmed that the Cherries have won the race for the player, with The Athletic revealing a medical has been scheduled after a fee of over £20m was agreed.

“The 19-year-old is set to join the Premier League club for a fee in excess of £20million after they saw off the challenge of a number of rivals for his signature. A medical is expected shortly.”

Scott missed the opening day draw with Preston due to a minor knee issue.

Did Bristol City get the fee they wanted for Alex Scott?

The Robins have stuck firm on their valuation of Scott this summer, with the club believed to be holding out for £25m.

The latest update doesn’t give a specific figure, instead stating that it’s in ‘excess’ of £20m, although you can be sure that add-ons are part of the agreement. So, it will then depend on how realistic they are whether it was a good deal for Bristol City.

But, the fact they turned down several offers this summer proved that they were serious about keeping Scott, even if it was always going to be a long shot due to the financial power of Premier League clubs.

Ultimately, they will see this as a great bit of business for the academy player, and all connected to the club will be pleased with how Scott has developed and improved over the years.

Bristol City summer transfer plans

It’s been a busy summer for the Robins so far, and fans will be pleased with the business they have done.

Yet, Scott’s potential departure had been hanging over the club for a few months now, and whilst it’s bad to lose such a key player, it’s good that it’s finally resolved.

From a transfer perspective, these additional funds are sure to give Nigel Pearson a bit more freedom in the market, and even though it doesn’t mean they’re going to spend huge sums, it may trigger one or two deals ahead of the deadline.

So, it will be interesting to see what business gets done in the coming weeks, and how the squad looks come September 1.