Agreement close for Liverpool player to leave Anfield on temporary basis to join EFL club

Charlton are expected to complete the signing of Liverpool forward Liam Millar, the South London Press has confirmed.

Millar has made just one senior appearance for the Reds since joining on a free from Fulham in the summer of 2016 – the FA Cup fourth round tie against Shrewsbury at Anfield last season.

The 21-year-old has gained valuable senior experience by spending the previous few seasons on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock, making more than 30 appearances for Killie.

Millar is also a Canadian international, although with Jurgen Klopp having a host of attacking talents currently at his disposal in Merseyside, his only three outings for the Reds this term have all come in the EFL Trophy – with the youngster scoring a brace in the last of those against Port Vale.

And after reporting of Charlton’s interest earlier in the day, the South London Press now believe that Lee Bowyer’s men have swooped in and a deal to bring Millar to The Valley could even be completed later today.

The Verdict

Following previous interest from the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see the youngster heading out to the EFL to continue his development.

Charlton are a club have done done brilliantly with loan players in previous season – Josh Cullen and Conor Gallagher, the two obvious examples, and Bowyer will therefore be hoping that Klopp had lent him another gem, which could enhance their automatic promotion chances.