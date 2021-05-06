Agree Championship move, plan Everton future: The future paths this attacker faces this summer

Anthony Gordon is one of the most exciting talents to have progressed through Everton’s academy in recent memory and could be set for a big future in the game.

The England youth international did however find regular game time hard to come by this term and as a result found himself loaned out to Preston North End in the Sky Bet Championship until the end of the current season.

Since moving to Deepdale, the winger has been afforded 11 appearances and in that time has seen the manager who brought him to the club, Alex Neil, sacked from his position.

All in all it’s been a bit of a whirlwind year for Gordon, who only ended his teens not too long ago and he could well have a few decisions to make this summer when he returns to Goodison Park.

Here, we take a look at the THREE future paths that the youngster could take this summer…

Agree another loan move to the Championship

After being used sparingly at North End, Gordon could be open to another Championship loan move next term in order to increase his regular minutes.

Competition is always high at Everton, which could mean that he may seek to make another temporary move to continue his development.

There are sure to be a plethora of clubs in the second division who would love to take on and improve a player of his talents.

Preston aren’t giving him the game time he craves, but maybe another club will next term.

Plan Everton future

Another option that Gordon could take is to stay put at Goodison Park next season in a bid to force himself back into the first team reckoning.

As seen with the likes of Phil Foden at Manchester City, playing around quality players every day can improve yourself as an individual and perhaps it could give the winger the confidence to push for a starting spot under Carlo Ancelotti.

The experienced Italian manager knows how much of a talent the 20-year-old is and may just need some more convincing in order to involve him more heavily in first team affairs.

After getting seven outings at said level this term before heading out on loan, the omens are pretty good for the player if he took this path.

Stay at Preston

His game time may have been very limited this term but with a new manager set to come in during the summer, Gordon may well be open to extending his stay in Lancashire.

Terms would have to be renegotiated, along with a guarantee on playing time but a full season of Championship football at Deepdale really could be the making of Gordon.

It would offer him the chance to improve his end product along with other strings to his bow that need adding if he is to fulfill his potential.

Returning to Everton with more experience of first team football can only be a good thing.