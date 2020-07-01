Agent reveals Nottm Forest stance over future of midfielder

Quoted by the Nottingham Post, Nottingham Forest player Jake Taylor’s agent has revealed that some enquiries have been made over his future, but that the Reds are currently planning to weigh him up ahead of next season.

The Reds are well in the hunt for a return to the Premier League at long last this season and fans of the club will be hoping that that will be the case.

Indeed, with that in mind, plans for the summer are probably yet to really take shape given that they do not know exactly what league they are going to be in for 20/21.

Taylor, though, might well be assessed by the club ahead of potentially being involved in some capacity, with his agent suggesting that that is the case despite some proposals coming in for the player.

He said:

“There have been a couple of enquiries to me but that is as far as it has got. Forest don’t know what they will do until the end of this season for them.

“The only thing I have been told from Forest is that Jake, along with Jordan Gabriel, will come into the main group and they will probably be involved in pre-season. They will make a judgment on them from there.”

The Verdict

Forest have a good squad and the summer window will look to see them improve that further, regardless of what division they are in.

Finding room for the likes of Taylor might be tough, especially if they go up, but it sounds as though the Reds are willing to see what he can do in pre-season before making a definitive decision over his next step.