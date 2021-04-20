Agent reveals Championship transfer interest in Sheffield Wednesday player

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy is attracting the attention of clubs in both the Championship and his home nation of the Netherlands, according to his agent.

The 27-year-old has always been a hot topic of discussion amongst Owls fans for his performances, and he’s one player that definitely divides opinion amongst supporters.

What Pelupessy sometimes lacks in ability he makes up for in effort, and that has been utilised by all Wednesday managers this season as he’s made 35 appearances for the club in the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign, and has started six of the 10 games during the Darren Moore regime.

Like many Owls players though, Pelupessy is out of contract at the end of the current season and it doesn’t look like there will be talks ongoing with any of them until the division they are in for the 2021/22 season is confirmed.

With every passing week it looks more likely to be League One, and whilst Pelupessy may end up sticking around for a bit longer, there seems to be other options on the table.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

That’s according to his agent Revien Kanhai, who has revealed that he could remain in the division that he currently plays in even if Wednesday do go down.

“There is interest in Joey,” said Kanhai, per Tubantia.

“From, among others, the Netherlands and from the English Championship.”

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday fans would probably be very surprised if Pelupessy was snapped up by another Championship club.

He’s made over 100 league appearances for Wednesday in the last four seasons but for a lot of that time he’s been in and out of the team and that’s because he’s quite inconsistent.

On his day though he’s a good defensive midfielder at this level – but whether that day comes about often enough is definitely a point of contention and if the Owls somehow survive relegation, it would be quite a surprise if he’s still at the club come next season.