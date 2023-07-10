Leeds United's finances have been somewhat diminished by relegation from the Premier League - and as a result, the sales of their best players may have to be sanctioned.

The Whites spent three seasons in the Premier League, excelling in their first season under Marcelo Bielsa with a ninth-placed finish, though a burnout occurred in their second season and they only just survived with a win vs Brentford on the final day of the season. However, last season proved to be a step too far, and just two wins in their final 23 games saw them banished to the second-tier for the first time since the pandemic.

With that comes the need to sell players; and whilst there is interest in a lot of their team, it is star boy Gnonto that they have interest from afield in - with Spazio Inter claiming that the Champions League finalists have an interest in Gnonto, in which his agent held talks with club chiefs over the weekend.

What does the report state about Willy Gnonto?

The report states that Inter Milan have kept tabs on Gnonto for quite some time, and simultaneously are inclined to part ways with Argentine forward Joaquin Correa after a below-par debut season in the Lombardian capital. La Liga giants Valencia and Sevilla have asked about the latter's whereabouts, though there is no concrete offer on the table from either side.

If Correa does leave, the publication suggests that the Nerazzurri would switch their focus to former youth product Gnonto, who supposedly wishes to depart Elland Road after suffering relegation to the Championship.

Gnonto’s agent was reportedly at Inter’s headquarters on Sunday to hold talks with CEO Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio over a potential move, with a return to the San Siro on the cards. A loan with an option-to-buy deal is most likely the outcome, but selling Correa will have to happen first.

It would mark a sensational turn of events for Gnonto, who left Milan aged 17 to sign for Swiss side Zurich, where he made 65 appearances and scored nine goals.

What would Leeds United do in Willy Gnonto’s absence?

It’s unknown as to what Leeds would do if Gnonto left. Whilst they have options up and down the flanks where Gnonto is comfortable, the majority have been linked with moves away from the club. Jack Harrison is constantly being touted for a return to the Premier League, namely at Everton, whilst Crysencio Summerville also has interest from the Toffees and Feyenoord.

Even the injury-hit Luis Sinisterra has admirers, which would leave Dan James and Helder Costa as the only wingers left at Elland Road. It really seems like a throwback to the Marcelo Bielsa title-winning campaign, if anything, and investment would undoubtedly be needed in the wide areas if Leeds are to mount a serious promotion push.

At least if Gnonto departs, then Leeds could bring in a suitable fee to strengthen in other areas, whilst if he only departs in a loan-to-buy situation and doesn’t join Inter permanently, the Whites could well benefit from Gnonto enduring a season of Champions League football and a playing in a side with a winning mentality to boot.