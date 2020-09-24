Agent pours cold water on Tottenham player’s EFL move

Birmingham City do not appear to be on the cusp of signing Jack Clarke from Tottenham, with the player’s agent taking to Twitter to shut down reports.

Clarke is represented by former Leeds United and Ireland left-back, Ian Harte, who has taken to Twitter to state that reports that Blues are closing in on the winger’s signature are not true.

The report in question comes from last week, when it was claimed by the Birmingham Mail that Clarke was set for his third loan spell in little over a year at Birmingham.

The 19-year-old winger first emerged in the Championship in the winter of 2018 at Leeds United. He scored two goals and registered two assists, playing his part of Marcelo Bielsa’s side challenged for promotion.

A £10m move to Tottenham followed, alongside a loan move back to Elland Road.

Just 19 minutes of football for Leeds in the Championship meant he was out on loan to a different second-tier club in January, with Queens Park Rangers Clarke’s destination.

However, he failed to reach his previous highs he showed at Elland Road.

He’s now back with Tottenham.

The Verdict

It’s not clear where Clarke is going to end up this summer, but he, Tottenham and his agent are going to have to weigh up his future carefully.

Clarke has endured a tough 18 months and he needs to find a club that’s going to fill him with confidence, allowing him to show his electric best.

Whether that’s Birmingham or elsewhere, it’s a decision that needs time and a lot of thought.

