Agent of Portsmouth ace opens the door for summer exit amid Blackburn Rovers and Derby County interest

Ronan Curtis’ agent Omid Arbabamin has revealed that the attacker is wanting to secure himself a move to a higher level than League One this summer, amid interest from elsewhere.

Curtis has been one of Portsmouth’s best performing players in the third tier this season, and he has weighed in with ten goals and seven assists in his 42 league appearances. However, that has not been enough to help Pompey reach the play-offs in League One.

The 25-year-old is reportedly a player that is on the radar of Blackburn Rovers heading into the summer transfer window as they aim to make some attacking additions to their squad. While Derby County have also previously been linked with a potential move for Curtis ahead of the summer transfer window. That suggests he will not be short of options.

What club do these 21 former Portsmouth players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Which club does Brett Pitman play for nowadays? Ipswich Town Rochdale Doncaster Rovers Swindon Town

Speaking to The News, Arbabamin suggested that Curtis is a player that needs to be playing at a level higher than League One now with him having established himself with the Republic of Ireland squad. He also insisted the decision on his future will be based on football reasons, and not down to salary.

“Anyone that’s playing for their country needs to always be competing at the highest level possible.

“Whatever decision Ronan makes shouldn’t be based on salary – it should be on the level of football. He wants to play in as high a league as he can, like any player.

“Credit to him for being picked for the Republic of Ireland at every single camp. They don’t pick players from League One for an international, it’s rare.

“Every player needs to be playing at the highest level they can – and I definitely think Ronan’s worthy of that.

“He was the highest goal-contributing player in the squad this season and last, despite not taking penalties and operating from the wing, so he’s standing out and grabbing attention.

“Ronan has served his time well here and wants to keep on developing.”

The verdict

This is a massive potential blow for Portsmouth and it will be a major potential boost for the likes of Blackburn and Derby in their hopes of signing the attacker this summer. It does seem like Curtis is open to a fresh challenge and is wanting to see if he can perform to a high standard in the Championship, after performing excellently in League One this term.

Portsmouth will be wanting to keep hold of their most talented players as they aim to try and challenge for promotion next term under Danny Cowley. However, they might be forced to allow the attacker to leave the club if an offer comes their way that is deemed to be acceptable to them. The last thing they will want is a player around the club who does not want to be there.

Blackburn and Derby must surely now step up their interest in Curtis on the back of this latest update from his agent. It seems like they have a genuine chance of getting a deal done for him if they are serious about making a good offer to Portsmouth for his services.