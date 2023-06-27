The agent of Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto has revealed that talks over the youngster's future will take place once the forward has finished his current international duty at the U21's European Championships for Italy.

The 19-year old's agent Claudio Vigorelli spoke to CalcioMercato stating that clarity over his future will happen at the end of the tournament taking place in Romania and Georgia.

What has Claudio Vigorelli said about the future of Wilfried Gnonto?

Vigorelli stated that Gnonto - who has recently been nominated for the Golden Boy award in successive years - has enjoyed the experience of playing for Leeds as a regular in the Premier League, and desires a return to the top flight after the Whites were relegated last month.

“The Premier League experience has been fantastic for him and I think he wants to continue in that direction. But right now, the focus is on the national team.”

However, before a decision is to be made on Gnonto's future, Vigorelli also highlighted that meetings between both parties will take place at Elland Road despite Leeds' ongoing search for a new manager. In his only season in England after moving from Zurich, Gnonto accumulated four goals in 28 appearances for Leeds.

"I say that we are focused on the national team and the European championship. Then we have to talk to Leeds and we’ll see, but I think there will be options."

Which teams are interested in Wilfried Gnonto?

The most concrete interest in the 19-year-old has come from a handful of Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace, Brighton, West Ham and Everton all interested in striking a deal for the forward.

There were initial rumours at the beginning of the month by CalcioMercato that the Whites are seeking a £20m deal for Gnonto, which was reportedly deemed as 'excessive' by AC Milan and Fiorentina in his native country.

It was revealed on Saturday by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio that Everton had began their pursuit of Gnonto, as Sean Dyche looks to rebuild a squad which secured their top-flight status on the final day of last campaign.

On Friday, The Sun also reported that Palace are eyeing up a deal if Wilfried Zaha is to leave the club as his contract expires at the end of the week and is yet to reveal a stance on his own future.

Who will Leeds United replace Gnonto with?

There have been reports that Leeds have explored the possibility of a loan deal for Amad Diallo from rivals Manchester United, as they look to reinforce quality in their wide areas.

Diallo enjoyed a prolific campaign at fellow Championship outfit Sunderland with 14 goals and 3 assists in 39 Championship outings , as the Black Cats were defeated in the play-offs.