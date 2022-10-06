Agent of Chelsea player suggests another move to EFL side is a possibility

Peterborough United have been that impressed with Lucas Bergstrom this campaign so far that they want to tie him up for next season too, according to Darragh MacAnthony via the Hard Truths Podcast.

Posh are back in League One this season, having spent just one year up in the Championship. After a summer of refresh, they added Bergstrom to their ranks from the Blues and he’s already cemented himself as the first number one in goal for the club.

Despite having never played in a competitive game for Chelsea before and having also never been out on loan either, he has excelled with Peterborough this year. He’s featured in eleven games to date and has conceded just 12, helping Posh to climb to seventh in the standings.

The 20-year-old is certainly unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge and get much gametime for the club at the moment, especially considering the riches his parent side have and the players they already have in his position. Another loan move next season could certainly benefit the player then – and it looks like Peterborough’s chairman Darragh MacAnthony is already looking at trying to extend their deal for the goalkeeper.

According to the Posh figure, it looks like that could certainly be possible too, as he said via his podcast that his agent claimed he would return to the outfit if they seal a promotion up to the Championship.

Peterborough are certainly on track for a go at doing that too – and it will be even more incentive for them to get that spot in the second tier as well now.

Speaking about the player then, MacAnthony said: “I pray we win promotion. I spoke to his agent last week. He said ‘we were nervous but excited about him going to you.’ I said don’t say it but if all goes to plan, are you going to give him back to us in the Champ? and he said, yes. That was always our idea, to get him in for a couple of years.

“A bit like when Courtois went on loan to Atletico Madrid for a couple of years when he was young because Petr Cech was still playing.”

The Verdict

Peterborough have clearly liked what they have seen of Bergstrom so far at the club and it is easy to see why.

Posh have benefitted from having his imposing but calming presence in goal and without the goalkeeper, they might not have been seventh in the standings as things are. He has made some key saves and has helped command the backline despite being just 20-years-old and having barely any competitive experience.

It’s understandable then that work is already being done to try and extend the player’s stay with the side. If he is so important to them now and has the potential to get even better, they will want to reap the rewards of that rather than seeing him excel elsewhere in the next campaign.

He likely won’t play for Chelsea for a while, so the opportunity certainly appears to be there to get a deal done.