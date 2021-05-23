Agent of Championship boss seen at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace interest steps up

The agent of Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has been spotted at Selhurst Park earlier this week inside the director’s box, according to the latest report from The Sun on Sunday.

Cooper has been one of the names that has been linked with the potential vacant managerial position at Crystal Palace as they search for a replacement for Roy Hodgson this summer.

He has managed to guide Swansea to the Championship play-off final. That comes after securing a 1-1 draw with Barnsley in the second leg of their semi-final to set up a meeting with Brentford.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Palace could be tempted to pay the compensation fee that would be owed to Swansea for Cooper if they are convinced that he is the right man to lead them forwards next season.

That suggests that he could have a chance of getting the job with other candidates also in the mix.

What club do these 21 former Swansea City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Courtney Baker-Richardson? Barrow Stevenage Chesterfield Torquay

The report from The Sun on Sunday adds that last week Cooper’s new agent was seen in the Crystal Palace director’s box last week. Although it remains to be seen whether that would have any implications on a potential move from the Premier League club for the Swansea boss.

The Verdict

This is a somewhat concerning report over Cooper with Swansea needing to keep hold of their manager if they are going to continue to make progress as a club. He has taken them to within one game of the Premier League and that has been a remarkable job considering the budget that he has had to work with during his spell in charge at the Liberty Stadium.

Cooper is a manager that has rightly seen a lot of interest given the job that he has managed to do with Swansea over the last two years. However, the Swans will feel they are well placed to keep hold of him if he can guide them to promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final against Brentford.

He could be a good option though for Palace, and he is someone that would be able to build on the solid foundations of what Hodgson has built at Selhurst Park, but is also progressive enough as a coach to try and get the best out of their attacking players as well. It seems he could be a very sensible option for them to consider this summer.