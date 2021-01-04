Agent makes claim regarding Nottingham Forest player amidst transfer interest

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jake Taylor is said to be available on a permanent transfer this month, with the player’s agent, Phil Sproson, telling the Stoke Sentinel that the player is now expected to be sold.

Having spent the vast majority of the first half of the season on loan with Scunthorpe United in League Two, Taylor recently returned to Forest after the club activated their recall clause in order to bring the 22-year-old back to the City Ground in time for January.

The player’s agent now expects the player to be sold for a profit as opposed to heading out on loan again, with Port Vale amongst a host of clubs in line for the midfielder’s signature over the coming weeks.

Speaking about the situation that his player now finds himself in, Sproson was quick to talk up Vale’s interest in the talented Forest academy product, who previously turned out for the Valiants last season on loan:

“I speak to the Vale as I do a number of cubs. Vale have made no secret of the fact they like the player. I have made Vale totally aware of where things stand, but they are one of probably three clubs that have shown an interest in him.

“In favour of Vale are the connections there and Jake’s fondness for the club. If you go anywhere and have a happy time then you have happy memories.

“But it is early days, he is only just back at Forest so we will see what happens.

The ultimate 2021 Nottingham Forest quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 1. True or False, Forest have won the League Cup four times? True False

“In the current climate, the bottom has fallen out for League Two and most of League One with regards to transfer fees.

“Jake isn’t going to command Championship clubs coming for him, otherwise he would be knocking on the door of Forest’s first team.

“He needs to go permanently now because he has outgrown under-23s football.

“So, he has to find a permanent home and Forest have recognised that. In Forest’s eyes, and I tend to agree with them, there is a quality player there that can comfortably play in League One.”

Taylor is yet to make a first team appearance for the Reds and currently has just six months remaining on his current contract with the Midlands outfit.

The Verdict

We have seen this kind of decision being taken before by Forest in the case of Tyler Walker at Lincoln City last season and I don’t think this will be the last time we see it either.

They operate by strict rules when choosing what to do with their loan players and clearly they have seen a good opportunity to make a profit off of selling Taylor to the highest bidder rather than letting the player leave for nothing next summer.

It’s good business from a Forest point of view and it also allows the player’s agent, as he has rightly done so in said interview, to drum up interest in his client.

Taylor would surely be welcomed back to Vale Park after notching seven goals in 25 games last time out and they are sure to face a fight to nab him ahead of the other interested parties.