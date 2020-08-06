‘Agent Mahoney’, ‘Love that’ – Many Millwall fans excited as player hint emerges over Derby County transfer

Millwall winger Connor Mahoney has dropped a hint about a potential move for Derby County forward Mason Bennett, which has been well received by many fans of the south London club.

Bennett spent the second half of the season on loan at the Den and was a useful option for Gary Rowett.

The 24-year-old scored twice in his nine appearances for the Lions, helping them to secure an impressive eighth-place finish.

It is understood that Millwall have let the £500,000 option to buy Bennett expire but it appears a move may still happen this summer.

The 24-year-old looks to be on his way out of Pride Park after falling out of favour under Phillip Cocu and being involved in a number of off-field incidents.

In a Twitter exchange between the two, Mahoney has dropped a hint that Bennett could yet be set to join Millwall this summer.

He responded to a tweet from Bennett and insinuated that the Derby man could be signing a contract at the Den soon.

Don’t text me till you’ve signed pic.twitter.com/S6pRV5zptr — Connor Mahoney (@_ConnorMahoney) August 5, 2020

The 23-year-old’s message to Bennett has been very well received by the Den faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter themselves to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

