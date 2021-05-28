Agent delivers contract update regarding Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich transfer target

The agent of St. Johnstone striker Guy Melamed has confirmed that his client will make a decision in the next few weeks regarding his future, with the Israeli being linked to three League One clubs.

Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth have all been linked with a transfer move in recent months for the 28-year-old, who is out of contract at McDiarmid Park this summer.

Melamed had spent the entirety of his footballing career in his native country until this summer, when he departed Maccabi Netanya and made the switch to Scotland as a free agent.

Making 18 appearances for the Saints, Melamed scored five goals and that has led to interest from teams south of the border, despite Callum Davidson wanting to keep the forward around in his cup double-winning team for next season.

But we may have to wait a while longer for Melamed to make his mind up on what will be his next club as High Press Sports, who represent the player, have given the timeframe of the ‘next few weeks’ as to when he will confirm his plans.

The Verdict

Melamed was linked with the League One trio two months ago now, and it’s not even clear if any of those have actually put a contract offer in for the Israel striker.

Seven goals in 22 outings in all competitions though suggests there’s something there with Melamed to take a punt on, but there’s every chance he could stay at St. Johnstone still.

With the Saints in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, the 28-year-old may fancy his chances of a European campaign, even though it may get ended before the group stage, but there are clubs in England who could probably offer him more lucrative terms so it is a tough decision for him to weigh up.