Agent confirms striker’s transfer plans amid previous Sunderland and Ipswich interest

Former St. Johnstone striker Guy Melamed is seemingly in high demand this summer, but the prospect of seeing him play in the Football League seem to be diminishing.

After spending all of his career in his native Israel, the 28-year-old joined the Scottish side back in October, and played a part in the Saints’ cup-winning double, scoring seven times in 23 outings in all competitions.

He didn’t sign a new contract at McDiarmid Park though as he let his deal expire, but as of now he’s yet to agree terms with any other club and he’s turned down two teams in Israel, according to The Herald.

The same report has stated that teams in the EFL have made it apparent of their interest in the striker, having been linked with a trio of League One sides months ago in the form of Sunderland, Ipswich and Portsmouth.

But according to Melamed’s agent, his career looks set to continue north of the border if the right agreement can be reached.

“The right phone call from a Scottish club this week or next I think he would come back,” Clive Hart said of his client, per The Herald.

“I think it would be a matter of timing if a deal was to be done.

“There were a couple of League One clubs interested but I don’t think people in England have quite seen enough of him yet.

“I would like to see him stick around in Scotland and I have told him that.”

The Verdict

If an English club were to take a cheap punt on Melamed, then it would be slightly risky considering he has no real resale value at the age of 28.

He did score seven times in Scotland last season but it wasn’t like he was majorly prolific – he does seem to be a striker who can do a bit of everything but you never know how that level translates to the EFL and League One in particular.

It seems as though all three EFL clubs that were linked to his signature have moved on in their pursuit for new strikers – Ipswich have already snapped up Joe Pigott whilst Portsmouth and Sunderland will no doubt be aiming for players with Football League experience to try and fire the goals in for them next season, whilst Melamed tries to secure another deal in the Scottish Premiership.