‘Agenda against us is hilarious’ – Plenty of Cardiff fans discuss ‘anti-football’ claims

A number of Cardiff City fans have responded to claims that they play anti-football.

The claim came after the Bluebirds 2-2 draw with Brentford on Saturday, which left them 11th in the Championship table.

With 10 Championship matches left to play this season, Neil Harris’ side are five points adrift of the playoffs and have a crucial match against an in-form Barnsley side at Oakwell on Saturday.

While Cardiff rank eighth in the division in terms of goals scored this season, they have scored 19 of their 50 goals from set pieces, which is more than any other side.

They have also had less possession than any other side in the league, averaging 43.7% per match.

Harris’ side are also the most inaccurate passers, with a 64.2% completion rate, and have won the most aerial duels with 31.8 per game.

However, they have only had two red cards issued against them this season and rank 14th in the division in terms of yellow cards received.

"Cardiff are so one-dimensional" "It's anti-football"@dilksymatey went on a rant about how bad Cardiff's football is in our new episode. Do you mind #CardiffCity fans? Or would you prefer a more attractive style? pic.twitter.com/FkZPjzTKYA — Second Tier Podcast (@TheSecondTier) March 2, 2020

Here are some of the best responses…

does he regularly go to our games or is he just going off the small number of games on sky that he’s caught a few minutes of when he’s been flicking through the sport channels — sam (@sam_batten_971) March 2, 2020

Who? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Sorry if I don’t take the opinion of some random podcaster, who’s seen about 5 minutes of play on YouTube and think he’s got an informed opinion. 🙄 — The Leckwith Mole (@TheLeckwithMole) March 3, 2020

The agenda against us is hilarious — fin (@finmuri) March 2, 2020

Surely by dictating there is only one style everyone must conform to is an anti-football comment. Athletic Madrid have provided a template to beat Liverpool… are teams supposed to just roll over and let LFC win because their style is perceived as more entertaining? — CCFC Polls (@ccfc_polls) March 4, 2020

I mean you haven’t watched many games then? Look at Huddersfield away for example some lovely goals, moves etc. Being a journalist is more then 5 you tube clips — Alex David James (@AlexDavidJames1) March 3, 2020

It’s effective though Harris is getting the best out of his players — James Seymour (@SeymourCCFC) March 2, 2020