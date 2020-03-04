Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Agenda against us is hilarious’ – Plenty of Cardiff fans discuss ‘anti-football’ claims

A number of Cardiff City fans have responded to claims that they play anti-football.

The claim came after the Bluebirds 2-2 draw with Brentford on Saturday, which left them 11th in the Championship table.

With 10 Championship matches left to play this season, Neil Harris’ side are five points adrift of the playoffs and have a crucial match against an in-form Barnsley side at Oakwell on Saturday.

While Cardiff rank eighth in the division in terms of goals scored this season, they have scored 19 of their 50 goals from set pieces, which is more than any other side.

They have also had less possession than any other side in the league, averaging 43.7% per match.

Harris’ side are also the most inaccurate passers, with a 64.2% completion rate, and have won the most aerial duels with 31.8 per game.

However, they have only had two red cards issued against them this season and rank 14th in the division in terms of yellow cards received.

