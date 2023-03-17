Vincent Kompany is on the cusp of achieving promotion to the Premier League at Burnley, but it is starting to feel like he cannot escape his destiny to become Manchester City manager one day.

Pep Guardiola is endorsing this idea and adding fuel to the fire that the Belgian could even go on to replace the Spaniard at the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany is admired by Crystal Palace as they look to replace Patrick Vieira according to The Guardian, but it would be a surprise to see him leave the Clarets at this juncture.

City would be keen not to fast-track Kompany into the manager role given the struggles of successful ex-players becoming Premier League managers in the last few seasons.

However, Guardiola, who may have a say in appointing his own successor when he does decide to leave the club, seems adamant that Kompany is the heir to the throne.

The former Barcelona manager issued the following message on Kompany, quotes provided by Simon Stone via Twitter.

He said: "On the touchline with your player, you realise how old you are becoming, which is frustrating, but after seeing his team I am more than convinced he is going to come back.

"I feel it is going to happen."

The Verdict

With the style of play that he has implemented so effectively in a short space of time, it is no surprise to see Kompany being touted as a future City manager.

Having said that, the Belgian, like any manager without history at the club, should have to prove himself in a top-flight before being seriously linked with the job.

Kompany has assembled one of the best second tier sides in living memory at Turf Moor, but there are no guarantees that they are going to adapt to the top-flight with ease.

Scrapping towards the bottom end of the Premier League next term would make this discussion feel very premature, the Belgian would do well to ignore the talk.