Swansea City are set for another busy summer and Russell Martin will no doubt be looking to the loan market to improve his squad.

Of course, most Championship clubs turn to the Premier League as they seek younger players to help their team, and the Swans are no different.

Luke Cundle is an example of a loan move working out, with the midfielder enjoying a successful spell in Wales, which included a very strong end to the campaign.

Bringing the 21-year-old back is sure to be a priority for Swansea this summer, but it remains to be seen whether it’s possible.

But, if the deal doesn’t get done, Martin won’t have to look far for a suitable alternative, as Wolves’ Joe Hodge would be a great addition.

The Irish youth international was handed a first-team opportunity when Steve Davis succeeded Bruno Lage as a temporary basis earlier this season. Yet, when Julen Lopetegui took over, to the surprise of many, Hodge remained involved.

The Spaniard started Hodge for his first league game, a win at Everton, which was a massive show of faith in the 21-year-old.

Admittedly, game time has been hard to come by since, with Wolves strengthening their midfield in the January window by signing Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes.

Nevertheless, Lopetegui has spoken highly of Hodge’s ability and mentality, but the reality is that he will need game time next season, and that’s not going to come at Molineux.

Even if Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho depart, Wanderers are well stocked for options in the middle of the park, and they’re likely to bring in a new player anyway. So, a loan is on the cards.

Wolves have a good track record with sending players to the Championship, with Cundle, Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough), Dion Sanderson (Birmingham) and Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke) all impressing, and they will feel Hodge could follow suit.

And, Swansea would be the perfect destination from the perspective of the Premier League side.

In Hodge, they have a technical player who would flourish under Martin’s guidance. He may not have the attacking threat of Cundle, but there are similarities in the way they move the ball and there is real maturity to the way he plays. For a Swans side that always look to dominate possession, Hodge really does feel like the ideal Martin player.

Key figures at Wolves have always felt Hodge has the potential to make his mark on the first-team, and, as mentioned, Lopetegui is a fan.

But, his next step needs to be out on loan, and after taking Morgan Gibbs-White and Cundle in the past, Hodge could follow the same path in a move that would benefit all parties.